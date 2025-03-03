SC directs Centre to regulate social media content after Ranveer Allahbadia case

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre to develop guidelines for regulating social media content. The move comes amid a controversy over the online show India’s Got Latent, where YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina used explicit sexual references, according to media reports.

Advertisment

A Supreme Court bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, stated that the use of obscene language should not be considered a display of talent. The bench also stressed the need for a limited regulatory framework to address such content.

Justice Kant said, “We don't want any regulatory regime which leads to censorship...but it can't be a free for all. See the quality of humour he has...humour is something the entire family can enjoy, nobody feels embarrassed. Using all filthy language is not talent."

"Think about what can be a very limited regulatory measure which must not lead to censorship...which must have some element of control...Something needs to be done. If somebody wants to watch something..What we propose to do...try to impress upon the union what can be done... and have a healthy debate on it with all the stakeholders," Kant added.

The Supreme Court instructed the Centre to draft a regulatory framework for social media content and make it publicly available while seeking input from relevant stakeholders.

The Supreme Court has allowed Ranveer Allahbadia to continue airing The Ranveer Show, provided it meets standards of morality and decency. However, the court denied his request to travel abroad, stating it would be considered after he joined the investigation. Allahbadia faces multiple FIRs over his remarks on comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent.