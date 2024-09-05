Short videos drive over 47% consumer choices: ShareChat and Moj report

As mentioned in the report, nearly 50% of Indians watch short-form videos for more than 30 minutes a day, with 29% spending more than 60 minutes a day, with women for both. The more time India spends on these videos, the more they shape decisions—showing the unexplored potential of short-form content. Short-form videos are not just a metro or Tier 1 phenomenon—they have a widespread influence across all regions. Moreover, purchase decisions in Tier 3 cities are more influenced by short-form videos, with 49% making decisions based on them, compared to an average of 45.7% in other regions.