Snap and Vogue partner to launch custom fashion AR Exhibition

Fashion AR Exhibition launches at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity available to all global Snapchatters.
Vogue and Snapchat partner to launch an exclusive, interactive augmented reality (AR) exhibition Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body, curated by Edward Enninful OBE. The AR exhibit is the result of a groundbreaking collaboration between British Vogue and Snap, which illustrates how physical fashion designs can be enhanced and transformed through innovative digital experiences and custom Snapchat Lenses.
Hosted at the Centre d'art La Malmaison, Snap and Vogue showcase clothing designs from seven of the world’s leading fashion brands and designers, accompanied by augmented reality Snapchat try-on experiences. Visitors were able to immerse themselves in the creative vision of these leaders in inclusive design, as they walk through custom designed rooms showcasing archive, contemporary and exclusive fashion designs from Balenciaga, Dior, Gucci, Kenneth Ize, Richard Quinn, Stella McCartney and Versace.
The Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body exhibition hosted six rooms at La Malmaison with custom designed environments for each designer to display physical fashion with complementary AR experiences, bringing the entire creation to life. The exhibition’s facade is digitally “wrapped” by designers using Snap’s impressive Landmarker technology, truly transforming the building’s exterior.
“It has always been important to me to make fashion accessible for all. Using augmented reality, Vogue x Snapchat: Redefining the Body is an exhibition that invites everyone – regardless of race, gender, sexuality and size – to experience and enjoy fashion from some of the world’s very best designers and luxury brands. It doesn’t get better than that.” - Edward Enninful OBE, Editor in Chief, British Vogue and European editorial director, Vogue
"We are thrilled to partner with Vogue to empower hundreds of millions of Snapchatters around the world to digitally experience fashion from top designers and brands. Through this exhibition, and augmented reality more broadly, we hope to introduce new levels of accessibility, creativity, and expression to the fashion and design world."
- Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder & CEO, Snap Inc.
Snapchatters around the world were also be able to join in on the fun as all try-on and in-room experiences will be global Lenses available in Snapchat’s Lens carousel or in the Dress Up tab in Lens Explorer. There will also be a custom landmarker available on the Snap Map to see the La Malmaison in Cannes, come alive.
