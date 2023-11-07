Snap Inc. celebrates inaugural APAC AR Day, highlights growing AR Community in India

Highlighting the hyper growth of the AR creator community in India, Ajit Mohan, president, APAC, Snap Inc. said, “Thanks to the innovation and creativity of these incredibly talented AR developers and creators, Snapchatters around the world are able to engage with immersive AR experiences which bring everyday moments to life. Snapchat is deeply committed to empowering these creators, offering monetization avenues and providing innovative tools to support their creative aspirations. We are honoured to have had creators from all over India and across APAC attend Snap’s AR Day to celebrate this ongoing innovation."