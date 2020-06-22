Snapchat apologises for offensive 'Juneteenth' filter

“We deeply apologise to the members of the Snapchat community, who found this 'Lens' offensive,” a company spokesperson said in an email to The Verge.

“A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the 'Lens' that went live for 'Snapchatters' had not been approved through our review process. We are investigating why this mistake occurred so that we can avoid it in the future.”