Snapchat launches multi-city creator programme across India

Snapchat has launched Snapchat Creator Connect, a multi-city initiative aimed at supporting India's creator economy. The program will offer mentorship, growth opportunities, and engagement tools to help Gen Z creators and digital storytellers build sustainable careers on the platform.

Advertisment

As part of its creator-focused approach, the platform is expanding its creator-focused approach in India with new programs and partnerships aimed at supporting content creators. The company will collaborate with local creator agencies to boost regional talent and provide resources for growth and monetisation.

Snapchat is also focusing on education and mentorship through initiatives like Snap School, which helps creators refine storytelling skills and use platform tools effectively. Programs like ‘Savvy on Snap’ offer consulting support to enhance pop culture content. To strengthen monetization, Snapchat provides revenue-sharing and rewards programs, enabling creators to build sustainable careers while engaging their audiences.

The initiative started in Hyderabad, a key hub for content and media.

Speaking about this new initiative, Saket Jha Saurabh, director of content and AR partnerships at Snap Inc., said “India is undergoing a paradigm shift with Gen Z taking centre stage as Creators and Consumers. Whether it’s the power of visual storytelling and catching trends, the importance of the inner circle of friends and family or the need to be truly authentic, Snapchat has been at the heart of this shift. Creator Connect is one of the ways we will engage Creators leading this change in pop culture. We are excited to meet them across the length and breadth of India.”

By working with creator agencies, media companies, music labels, and film studios, Snapchat is ensuring that regional voices find a global stage.

The Hyderabad edition of Creator Connect featured creators, publishers, and industry leaders, providing a platform for conversations on creativity, growth, and the future of digital storytelling. The event also saw the Snapchat debut of Natural Star Nani, a celebrated Telugu film actor, bridging the gap between mainstream cinema and Gen Z’s digital expression.

After launching Creator Connect in Hyderabad, Snapchat is expanding the initiative to other cities, with Chandigarh confirmed as the next stop. With over 200 million monthly active users in India, Snapchat aims to support regional creators and expand its presence.