Social Donut acquires Publisher First Network Traffic Venue

Social Donut's continued growth strategy will be supported by the acquisition of Traffic Venue.
A leading performance driven network, Traffic Venue, has been acquired by Social Donut for an undisclosed amount. Traffic Venue will become part of Social Donut, a leading global digital marketing and performance agency. From now on, the network will be known as Traffic Venue, a Social Donut Company.
With marketers demanding increased accountability for their marketing spends and building brands through performance marketing channels, Social Donut's continued growth strategy will be supported by the acquisition of Traffic Venue. In addition, it extends Social Donut's suite of performance marketing solutions for marketers.
“Creating brands online through smart targeting, engaging creative, and seamless experiences is what advertisers care about, and Traffic Venue is the leading solution provider in this hyper-growth category," said Himanshu Pandey, Social Donut's Co-founder and Head of Performance Marketing. The combination of their expertise in this segment and our experience working with large portfolio enterprises and global performance marketers has enabled us to offer clients at all stages of their growth a full suite of performance marketing solutions.”
Traffic Venue was founded by Anurag Kalra and combines high-quality expertise in digital performance and ad platforms to make it one of the country's leading direct publisher networks.
As one of the top Ad networks in the industry, Traffic Venue has a proven track record of innovation. "We truly share the same DNA. Together with Social Donut, Traffic Venue serves the leading brands on a global scale, extending our capabilities and offerings to provide solutions beyond traditional solutions" Kalra said.
With a vision that creativity and marketing should combine in an era of digital transformation, Social Donut was established in 2018. Besides emphasizing creativity, the firm develops data-driven concepts targeted to new-age clients, as well as outreach skills to influencers and talent.
This acquisition will provide Social Donuts clients with better access to new data-driven solutions and the existing clientele of Traffic Venue will benefit from the overall creative emphasis in marketing.