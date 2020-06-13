Starbucks launches Black Lives Matter merchandise after social media backlash

The Washington Post reported that Hailey Glick, a Starbucks barista in Raleigh, N.C., said she learned of the initial denial of BLM attire through an unofficial employee Facebook group. She admitted that initially, she thought the company was simply reinforcing its official dress code – which expressly prohibits personal accessories that advocate for a political or religious beliefs. The realisation dawned on her when her colleagues pointed out that the coffee chain celebrates Pride Month with rainbow themed shirts, cups and other merchandise – which they were allowed to wear while working their shifts. “If we can stand up for LGBTQ rights, why can’t we stand up for black lives and people of color?” she asked.