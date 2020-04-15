Stationery brands keep the art and artist engaged on social media...

View this post on Instagram

A little instruction to Easter â How to draw the White Rabbit ð° from Alice in Wonderland by @lifeinabujo. ð What's your favourite childhood movie? Show us your awesome #artwork by tagging us with #mySTAEDTLER! ð #STAEDTLER #fineliner #triplus #pigmentliner #drawing #creative #aliceinwonderland #bunny #whiterabbit #time #howtodraw #easter