Swiggy delivers food at SRK's Mannat after a funny banter

It all started yesterday when SRK initiated a 15-minute session on Twitter, in which fans can ask questions to the star. During this interaction, one of the users inquired the star ‘Have you eaten the food, brother (Khaana khaya apne bhai). To which, Khan replied, "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy...will you send food?)"
Swiggy jumped into the conversation and tweeted “Hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (we are from Swiggy, shall we send?)."
After a few hours, the food aggregator platform tweeted a picture in which delivery executives were seen outside Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan’s house), with the caption, “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (We are from Swiggy, shall we send?)"