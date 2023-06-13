Swiggy delivers food at SRK's Mannat after a funny banter

It all started yesterday when SRK initiated a 15-minute session on Twitter, in which fans can ask questions to the star. During this interaction, one of the users inquired the star ‘Have you eaten the food, brother (Khaana khaya apne bhai). To which, Khan replied, "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy...will you send food?)"