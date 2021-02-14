Swiggy Genie gives users a chance to get their things from their exes homes

The campaign is a bid to promote Swiggy Genie – Swiggy’s doorstep delivery service. It’s a service which allows people to transport goods, clothes, groceries and other small items.

During the COVID-induced lockdowns of 2020, Swiggy recognised the need for delivery as an essential (life-line) service. It rapidly launched and expanded Genie in March 2020, on the heels of the first lockdown announcement.