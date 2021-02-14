Swiggy Genie gives users a chance to get their things from their exes homes

Swiggy asked people about the things they had left at their exes homes, and that they can now get their stuff back with the help of Swiggy Genie.
As a part of its Valentine’s Day campaign, leading food delivery app Swiggy tried to do something different. It took a moment to remember all those who have lost relationships and, more importantly, lost their stuff when their relationships ended.
Swiggy ran a campaign with influencer and content creator Niharika NM. It asked people to comment on the things they had left at their exes homes that they’d like to get back. Niharika would then make a special video, requesting the said exes to return the items.
The campaign is a bid to promote Swiggy Genie – Swiggy’s doorstep delivery service. It’s a service which allows people to transport goods, clothes, groceries and other small items.
During the COVID-induced lockdowns of 2020, Swiggy recognised the need for delivery as an essential (life-line) service. It rapidly launched and expanded Genie in March 2020, on the heels of the first lockdown announcement.
Genie helped the consumers access essentials from stores at a time when it was unsafe for them to step out of their homes. It also enabled them to deliver food and other essentials from their homes to other locations. Today, the service is available in 65 cities across India, delivering more than just essentials to consumers.
According to Swiggy’s official blog post, retail is not the only sector that has benefited from Genie. Those in the medical and education sectors have also seen merit in shifting their approach. Homeopathy doctors and clinics mostly handed out medicines in person to the patients, but now that is quickly changing to a no-touch model through Swiggy Genie.
Dr Sita Bhatt, a homeopathy doctor who runs a clinic in Koramangala in Bengaluru, found out about Genie through a patient. Patients were finding it difficult to restock their regular treatment medicines, she says.
“I had no staff to deliver medicines to them. Most of them were old patients for whom stepping out of the house in these times is difficult.” She and many more doctors like her across other cities have been using Genie to ensure that their patients have access to their medicines.
Across cities like Jaipur and Kolkata, schools have used Genie to ensure that children get their textbooks and other school supplies. Over 6,000 sets of books have been delivered to students so far, and Genie is hoping that more institutions are able to support their students this way.