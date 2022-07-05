Swiggy launches search to find viral horseback food delivery man

The food delivery aggregator has announced a Rs 5,000 reward for anyone who can find its mysterious horseback partner.
Come July, the monsoon season has arrived in Mumbai. The weather gets colder, traffic jams get longer, and food and other e-commerce deliveries get delayed.
Recently, a video on social media surfaced. It showed an innovative Swiggy delivery man, who found a way to deliver food despite the floods - on horseback.
The food delivery app took to social media after the video had been widely reshared and asked for netizens' help in identifying the rider. It also put out a statement clarifying that it was not about to add horses, donkeys, goats, camels or any other four-legged animals to its delivery fleet.
The delivery app stayed true to its usual witty communication style by raising questions in its statement. Who is this delivery man? Where did he park the horse? Why is he so determined to brave Mumbai rains on horseback to deliver the orders?
The statement asked for netizens' help in finding the rider. A reward of Swiggy cash worth Rs 5,000 waits for the person who can provide information about the mysterious rider-cum-delivery man. The statement calls the young man an 'accidental brand ambassador' and admires his ingenuity. Swiggy also acknowledges the positive attention it has got, thanks to his stunt, and mentions wanting to thank him for it.