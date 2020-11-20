Swiggy wants you to 'Netflix and chill' while waiting for your order

A small line on Swiggy's order tracking screen asks users to watch Netflix while waiting for their order to arrive.
LinkedIn user Biswarup Das - the marketing head of Colors Bangla pointed out an interesting insight in one of his posts. He had ordered for food and noticed an unusual brand placement on Swiggy's order tracking screen.
He had ordered food and Swiggy prompted him to watch a Netflix trailer while waiting for his food to arrive. Netflix's trailers can be found on YouTube, an app which comes pre-installed on most phones and one does not need to be a Netflix subscriber to sample the content via the trailer.
"On an average, one has to wait minimum 30 mins. Two minutes from the same is only required to sample Netflix content. Plus, am sure there would be various target filters. Personally, I find this option pretty interesting," he wrote as a reply to one of the comments on his post.