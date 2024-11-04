Tanmay Bhat expresses interest in collaborating with Dream 11

In a recent episode of "Content Creation Masterclass" hosted by Shantanu Deshpande on The BarberShop channel on YouTube, content creator Tanmay Bhat shared his aspirations to work with Dream11.

Bhat highlights in the episode the unique challenges and excitement associated with the brand, stating, “I love the big pressure; Dream11 comes once a year and owns everything during the most emotional high fervour. And the pressure is a lot every time; I think Dream11 would be a fun one to write for because it’s just high pressure.”

Bhat has created a buzz in the advertising world, with many of them calling him a creative king. He has written ads for many brands such as including Lenskart, CRED, Swiggy Instamart, Subway, and Boldcare.

Reflecting on his experience with CRED, Bhat noted the evolving anticipation accompanying the Indian Premier League (IPL) each year, mentioning how people often inquire, “Iss baar kya ho rha hai?” (What’s happening in this edition of IPL?). He described the initial campaign as a significant milestone and expressed the challenge of continuously surpassing expectations with each new edition.

In 2020, CRED launched its ad with a star-studded campaign including celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Govinda, some viewers needed clarification about the full range of CRED's services. The primary call to action was straightforward: download CRED.

The discussion also revisited CRED's 2021 advertising campaign featuring actor Jim Sarbh and cricket legend Rahul Dravid.

Bhat’s collaborative efforts on the CRED campaign involved a talented in-house team, including writers Devaiah Bopanna, Vishal Dayama, and Nupur Pai. In 2023, Bhat and Bopanna launched a new content studio named Moonshot, which has already partnered with various brands,

The episode featured a panel discussion with notable personalities such as Sahiba Bali, actor and influencer; Shashank Mehta, founder & CEO of The Whole Truth; and Revant Himatsingka, widely known as Foodpharmer.

The initiative, known as Razorpreneur 2.0, aims to foster entrepreneurial spirit through content creation, leveraging effective marketing tools for Bombay Shaving Company (BSC).

Razorpreneur 2.0 will feature a substantial 30-45-day online drive filled with rich, informative content designed to encourage user-generated content (UGC) for the brand.

The initiative also plans to reach out to colleges, universities, and city streets across India to demonstrate the power of content creation, using BSC’s Sensi Smart 3 razor to reward the nation’s most talented creators.