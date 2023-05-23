Tata Neu celebrates fan emotions this TATA IPL season with its ‘Mood Hi Badal Diya’ campaign

Commenting on the launch of the latest campaign, Sheran Mehra, chief brand officer and business head – Hotels, Tata Neu, said, “Throughout the campaign, we captured the impactful moments of the game where Tata Neu could elevate the fan’s mood at the right time. This helped us build a strong connection with our audience and the emotions that brought them to shop at Tata Neu. As we move forward, we will continue to deepen our connection with fans by participating in the conversations, building positive sentiment.”