Tata Neu celebrates fan emotions this TATA IPL season with its ‘Mood Hi Badal Diya’ campaign

Conceptualised by Schbang Bangalore, the creator-led campaign aims to create an emotional connection by engaging with Tata IPL fans through their celebrations as well as their lows.
Tata Neu, a one-stop shopping destination, announced its latest creator-led campaign, ‘Mood Hi Badal Diya,’ to celebrate a multitude of fan moods during TATA IPL 2023. This one-of-a-kind campaign leverages on-field cricket moments to engage with the fans by helping elevate celebrations and diffuse tensions.
Conceptualised by Schbang Bangalore, the campaign is executed with a unique creator strategy that positions creators as the catalyst for mood change this TATA IPL season. Introducing the 'Neu Squad', the campaign brought creators across genres to take over the digital landscape of the brand – comedy, quizzing, tech, lifestyle, music, and sports.
The campaign launched with a music video release, scripted and composed by Anshuman Sharma, that introduced the Neu Squad, featuring Govind Kaushal, Sanjana Ganesan, Vogue Vanity, Kumar Varun, Jay Kapoor, and Anshuman Sharma. The music video has received over 10.5M views.
Commenting on the launch of the latest campaign, Sheran Mehra, chief brand officer and business head – Hotels, Tata Neu, said, “Throughout the campaign, we captured the impactful moments of the game where Tata Neu could elevate the fan’s mood at the right time. This helped us build a strong connection with our audience and the emotions that brought them to shop at Tata Neu. As we move forward, we will continue to deepen our connection with fans by participating in the conversations, building positive sentiment.”
Sushant Vithaldas, business head, Schbang Bangalore, said, “It was exciting to work with the co-title sponsors for TATA IPL, a countrywide event loved by all. With emotions at an all-time high, we created a captivating experience for all the fans out there while building a positive sentiment for the brand. The Neu squad and their role in changing moods while introducing the audience to Tata Neu’s offerings have proven effective. Beyond this, tapping into every day match moments has helped us keep up with the season’s energy and vibe.”
The creators helped educate the audience about Tata Neu and its offerings. They created fun, easy challenges that fueled engagement and helped the brand earn social currency.
One such contest, ‘Ball Kahaan Hai’, rewarded daily winners with a chance to watch the TATA IPL from the Tata Neu Box. To create an immersive experience for those watching TATA IPL from the comfort of their homes, Tata Neu created an AR Filter to provide a 360-degree viewing experience customised for each team.
The Tata Neu Rewards League, opened up a rewarding experience for the audience, and offered the Tata Neu shoppers a gamut of rewards like free smartphones, QLED TVs, and a luxury international holiday.
With its unique approach to creator collaborations and focus on leveraging real-time fan emotions, Tata Neu’s ‘Mood Hi Badal Diya’ campaign is gearing up to delight the fans during the playoffs and finals. To keep up with the action that unfolds in the play-offs week, follow Tata Neu’s Instagram profile.
Credit List, Schbang:
Client: Tata Digital
Brand: Tata Neu
Business Head: Sushant Vithaldas
Associate Vice President: Shrishti Jagirdar
Group Solutions Manager: Vandana Menon