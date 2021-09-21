The battle of the cheat meals: Zomato's Sahiba Bali takes on the Great Khali in new video

The two enjoy a cheat meal together in Zomato's latest YouTube video.
The Great Khali is 7 feet tall, weighs over 150 kilograms and eats the same amount of food that approximately 5 people would eat. The WWE wrestler stars in Zomato’s latest video alongside marketing manager Sahiba Bali. The video begins with two Zomato riders pulling up outside Khali’s house, wondering why he had ordered such a small quantity of food – only to be followed by 4 or 5 more riders, bringing the rest of his order.
The difference between Bali's meal and Khali's is staggering. He informs viewers that in order to maintain his strength and supplement his workouts, he eats nearly 5 kilos of chicken, 55 eggs and 3-4 litres of milk per day. The difference in the food quantity between his plate and Bali's is staggering.
Khali has been touted as one of the strongest men in the world and he is a person of interest for brands, especially in advertising. He recently starred in an ad for KFC's Double Down burger in which he is seen pursuing some new hobbies.
Here are some of the other ads he's starred in, in the past.