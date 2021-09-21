The battle of the cheat meals: Zomato's Sahiba Bali takes on the Great Khali in new video

The Great Khali is 7 feet tall, weighs over 150 kilograms and eats the same amount of food that approximately 5 people would eat. The WWE wrestler stars in Zomato’s latest video alongside marketing manager Sahiba Bali. The video begins with two Zomato riders pulling up outside Khali’s house, wondering why he had ordered such a small quantity of food – only to be followed by 4 or 5 more riders, bringing the rest of his order.