The best apps to look at in the short-form UGC video space right now

From Instagram's Reels to made in India Roposo, here are the best apps for short UGC video content.
Short-form UGC video content is the buzz right now and after the government of India banned 59 Chinese apps that included TikTok, a string of apps have come forth as alternatives...We take a look at the ones you should watch.
Gaana HotShots
Google Play Store ratings: In-app feature; Gaana has 4.5
Total downloads: 100m+
Launch: Hotshots was launched in 2020
The music streaming app claims to have 150m+ users and with HotShots, it looks to increase this number. It had an influencer-heavy launch and while it's an in-app feature on the Gaana app, its look and user experience are eerily similar to TikTok. On HotShots, you can create and edit videos with special effects and then share them. Several creators from TikTok have moved to HotShots.
Trell
Google Play Store rating: 4.5
Total downloads: 10m+
Launch: 2017
Available on Google Play and the App Store and in eight Indian languages, Trell is a made in India lifestyle video app. One of the most interesting aspects of Trell is that you can upload not just a video (no special effects or edit options) but also a blog as well. Registration is a breeze (you can do it via phone number, Facebook, Google id, an WhatsApp).
There are tabs such as 'Comedy', 'Reaction Videos', 'Featured' that let you choose the type of content you wish to watch. Adding to all this, there's a 'Shop' section where you can view creators talk about products and then go buy it.
Instagram Reels
Google Play Store rating: in-app feature, Instagram's rating is 4.5
Total downloads: 1B+
Launched: 2020
Instagram Reels has been launched in India and will reach all Instagram app owners in a short while. You can upload 15-second short videos on Reels and add filters and music from the app's catalogue. As of now, there are no monetisation opportunities with Reel, unlike Instagram's regular offerings.
Roposo
Google Play Store rating: 4.2
Total downloads: 50m+
Launch:2014
The first thing you notice when you open the Roposo app is the number of languages you can choose from – 12. Unlike some of the other short-video UGC apps in this list, you have to first register on Roposo using your smartphone number before accessing the app.
While the user screen is similar to TikTok, at the bottom of the screen you get tabs such as 'Haha Tv', 'Beats', Bhakti' and others to choose what type of content you wish to watch. For creators, there's a range of filters and effects you can choose from and the recording speed too. An interesting aspect of Roposo is that you can earn money: You earn money for creating a video, 5,000 coins if your post is featured in the Roposo Stars Channel, and you can redeem them via Paytm. 10,000 Roposo Coins is equivalent to Rs. 10.