The best apps to look at in the short-form UGC video space right now

While the user screen is similar to TikTok, at the bottom of the screen you get tabs such as 'Haha Tv', 'Beats', Bhakti' and others to choose what type of content you wish to watch. For creators, there's a range of filters and effects you can choose from and the recording speed too. An interesting aspect of Roposo is that you can earn money: You earn money for creating a video, 5,000 coins if your post is featured in the Roposo Stars Channel, and you can redeem them via Paytm. 10,000 Roposo Coins is equivalent to Rs. 10.