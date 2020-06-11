The newest fighter in the battle against racism - #Solidari'tea'

Right now, there is pressure on brands in the Western world to show their support for this movement. Some have been caught in the crossfire for saying the wrong thing, or acting in the wrong way, at a time when people are extra sensitive to equal treatment, or lack thereof.

Recently, dating app Tinder came under fire for banning profiles of users who tried to fundraise for the movement, or show support for it. Cosmetics giant L'Oreal group was also under the scanner when it had fired a Black model for speaking out against racism in the past.