The newest fighter in the battle against racism - #Solidari'tea'

Tea brands in the UK have found a new way to show their support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement on social media.
When it comes to racism, the 'tea' is always served, piping hot. Tea brands in the UK, namely PG Tips and Yorkshire Tea, have been finding their own ways to contribute to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The movement, which is currently seeing protests across different parts of the world, was sparked into action during the COVID pandemic over the death of Black Minneapolis citizen George Floyd.
The trend began when Yorkshire Tea replied to a far-left activist, who tweeted that she was glad the tea brand had not showed its support for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. The brand replied, requesting her not to buy its tea anymore, as it didn't want racist customers.
When another Twitter user commented that she would no longer be buying Yorkshire Tea and would, instead, switch to PG Tips, the latter responded as well, introducing the #solidaritea into the conversation.
Shortly after that response, teapigs, another major tea brand in the UK, decided to join the party.
Finally, the biggest tea maker in UK, Tetley and Twinings, also took to the social media platform to tweet its support for the cause, and take a stand against racism.
Right now, there is pressure on brands in the Western world to show their support for this movement. Some have been caught in the crossfire for saying the wrong thing, or acting in the wrong way, at a time when people are extra sensitive to equal treatment, or lack thereof.
Recently, dating app Tinder came under fire for banning profiles of users who tried to fundraise for the movement, or show support for it. Cosmetics giant L'Oreal group was also under the scanner when it had fired a Black model for speaking out against racism in the past.