The Script Room launches 'Reels Room', a specialized social media venture for vertical content creation

The Script Room was established by Ayyappan Raj and Ramsam (Rajesh Ramaswamy) four years ago as an independent bespoke audio-visual creative agency based in Bangalore and Bombay. Now, they have introduced their latest offering, Reels Room, a specialized business unit that will exclusively cater to the socially engaged consumer. Teasing at InstaReels, this venture will focus on crafting captivating content for Instagram and Facebook users.