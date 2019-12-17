These apps are putting a 'musical' twist on social media

Social media allows users to share photos, scroll through feeds and... sing?
Taproot Dentsu's campaign for the app StarMaker showcases a montage of stories of different people who shy away from singing solo. Eventually with some assistance and encouragement from the app - StarMaker, they transform into seemingly more confident singers.
Speaking about the campaign, Aviva Walsh, marketing vice president, StarMaker Interactive, said, “StarMaker has managed to reach millions of young hearts in India who love to sing. Yet, there were certain local inhibitions that did not allow everyone to sing out loud…just yet. Taproot Dentsu conjured up this great idea urging commoners to break all barriers and just sing for the love of it. The Karaoke culture is set to boom in India and we thank Taproot Dentsu for standing true to our expectations in making this happen.”
Speaking about the campaign, Pallavi Chakravarti, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu, says, “Singing is in every Indian's DNA, but for a large part of the population, so is stage fright. Bathroom singing is all well and good. However, when it comes to public performances, people back off. StarMaker is here to change that and help users sing to the best of their potential.”
Starmaker isn't the only social networking app that places its core focus on music. In India, there are multiple 'singing' social networking apps that exist, all primed with their own sources of ad revenue. Take a look at some of them below.