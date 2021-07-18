Tinder and Netflix’s new dating show gathers steam and tweets 

If not a match, then at least it is a chance for singles on Tinder to star in a Netflix special.
Dating app Tinder recently announced that it has become the official casting partner for Netflix’s reality dating show in India. So naturally, netizens got all excited about their supposed opportunity to star in a Netflix special.
Called ‘IRL: In Real Love’, singles on the Tinder app can apply to be a part of it. Swipe cards will appear in between Tinder members’ stack of potential matches. So, all they need to do is swipe right on the casting callout and they will be redirected to a registration page.
We’ve picked out some of the best tweets on this Tinder-Netflix love child below: