Tinder creates microsite to educate netizens about consent

On this partnership with Tinder, Kevin Lee, editorial lead, Yuvaa Originals, added, “Growing up, young people in India haven’t been encouraged to communicate openly about personal boundaries, especially around dating, sex and relationships. Much of this conditioning comes from our sex education in school (or lack thereof). But whatever the reason may be, as the love stories of young India move more online than offline, it’s more important than ever to understand how to navigate consent.”

“Through this partnership with Tinder, we’re trying to teach everyone what consent is without shaming, or judging them for having ‘basic’ questions. We hope that we’re helping foster more respectful, enthusiastic connections and relationships.”