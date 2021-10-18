Tinder introduces Explore, Hot Takes; turns app interactive

With Explore, members can navigate through profiles arranged by interest, and also access a growing list of exclusive social experiences.
Tinder recently announced that it will be opening its virtual doors to Explore. It is a new hub within the app that will host completely new, interactive ways to use Tinder. With Explore, members now have more control over who they meet by giving them the option to navigate through profiles arranged by interest.
Explore will also allow members to access a growing list of exclusive social experiences, such as Hot Takes, Vibes and Swipe Night - with many more to follow. Explore represents the biggest update to Tinder since the invention of the original Swipe feature. In early testing, nearly 80 per cent of eligible Tinder members have tried it.
“A new generation of daters is asking for more from us in the post-COVID world. More ways to have fun and interact with others virtually, and more control over who they meet on Tinder,” said Renate Nyborg, CEO of Tinder. “The launch of Explore is a major step in creating a deeper, multi-dimensional, interactive experience for our members that expands the possibilities of Tinder as a platform.”
Explore is a dynamic space that will consistently add new social experiences and will evolve its discovery options. At launch, the following options will be available:
Now, members have more control over who they meet
Members can now discover potential matches for every mood and activity. They can find a snack in Foodies, someone on their level in Gamers, or a partner to split their headphones with in Music Lovers.
Whether they’re looking to find a match to march with in Social Causes, or to complete their power couple in Entrepreneurs, Explore will provide members the ability to direct their matching experience themselves. New interests will launch on a regular basis.
Photo Verification, which is the most popular Trust & Safety feature on Tinder, allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology. Photo Verified profiles display a blue check mark and, for the first time, members can choose to see only Photo Verified profiles through a dedicated space in Explore.
A new home for social experiences
Participation in social experiences on Tinder has made it clear that Gen Z wants more ways to meet someone. Swipe Night, the first social experience Tinder launched, drew crowds of more than 20 million and led to a 26 per cent increase in matches. This success paved the way for more social experiences on Tinder, which have become an incredibly popular way for members to match and interact with new people.
Now, Explore will be the home for this growing list of experiences, which includes Vibes, a weekly event that gives members a new way to express their opinions on everything, from whether it’s normal to wear socks in bed to what’s happening in pop culture. As previously announced, the next installation of Swipe Night will be available in Explore in November.
‘Hot Takes’ is now part of Explore
Hot Takes, a nightly social experience, can now be joined directly from Explore. Hot Takes gives members the opportunity to chat with someone before they match in a low-stakes quiz on popular culture and opinions. As the timer counts down, they’ll choose if they want to pair off as a match, or let the timer expire to meet someone new.
This is the first time members can chat before they match, letting their flirty banter be their first impression. Hot Takes has attracted millions of members since it launched in the US and the UK earlier this summer. It is available daily from 6 p.m. to midnight (local time).
Explore and Hot Takes will be available globally for all members by mid-October.