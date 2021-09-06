Tinder, Zomato, Paytm, others congratulate Jio on social for five year anniversary

Jio also launched an ad film in association with Schbang chronicling the history of the internet in India.
If the history of how India connects can be divided into 2 parts, It would be Pre-Jio & Post-Jio. 5th Sept 2021 marks 5 years of this milestone. On completing #5YearsOfJio the brand published a video on social media to narrate the journey from Evolution to Revolution in making Digital India.
Since India was acquainted with the power of telecom and internet in 1995, the entry of Jio on 5th Sept 2016 has seen a revolutionary influence in the way India connects by making unlimited data accessible to every Indian. To celebrate 5 years of Jio with over 400 million strong Jio Family, every brand showed up for this 5 year celebration on Twitter.
The video published by Jio triggered conversations on twitter where brands like Google, Netflix, Zomato, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, PhonePe, Samsung, Tinder and many more congratulated Jio to celebrate the 5 years of the ‘Jio Effect’. Jio in its witty style responded to each of them, expressing gratitude that fuels the brand.