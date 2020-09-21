Tropicana’s new AR effect lets Instagram users find out whether they are ‘Hawabaaz’ or ‘Asli’

Vineet Sharma, director, Juices, PepsiCo India, adds ''We are very excited to extend the ‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’ campaign to Instagram via the ‘Asli Meter’ Effect. Interactive effects and AR do sound futuristic but are simple and have managed to evolve into the biggest social media trends in recent times. The ‘Asli Meter’ Effect is a reiteration of the brand’s youth-centric approach and presents us with an engaging and entertaining way to communicate our core messaging. Today’s youth believes in working hard and making it big on their own and the ‘Asli Meter’ Effect is just another way for them to celebrate their authenticity with their digital family.”