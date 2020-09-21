Tropicana’s new AR effect lets Instagram users find out whether they are ‘Hawabaaz’ or ‘Asli’

Tropicana’s new campaign brings about a clear distinction between people who are doers and people who just talk, thereby celebrating the genuineness of the young generation.
Juice brand Tropicana has given its proposition of ‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’ a new avatar by introducing an interactive AR Effect called the ‘Asli Meter’ on Instagram app that helps it engage with the youth in a fun manner. Tropicana’s new campaign brings about a clear distinction between people who are doers and people who just talk, thereby celebrating the genuineness of the young generation.
The Effect brings alive two personalities central to the campaign – the frivolous and show off ‘Hawabaaz’ and the ‘Authentic Cool’ consumer. The ‘Asli Meter’ uses gestures to function and presents users with a series of quirky questions and two options for them to choose from. The users have to tilt their head towards an option to select and at the end of three questions, the meter runs to decide whether their chosen answers classify them as Hawabaaz or an Asli person!
Vineet Sharma, director, Juices, PepsiCo India, adds ''We are very excited to extend the ‘Hawabaazi Gone, Asli On’ campaign to Instagram via the ‘Asli Meter’ Effect. Interactive effects and AR do sound futuristic but are simple and have managed to evolve into the biggest social media trends in recent times. The ‘Asli Meter’ Effect is a reiteration of the brand’s youth-centric approach and presents us with an engaging and entertaining way to communicate our core messaging. Today’s youth believes in working hard and making it big on their own and the ‘Asli Meter’ Effect is just another way for them to celebrate their authenticity with their digital family.”
Tropicana engaged with leading content creators, comedians as well as digital media influencers such as Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Avneet Kaur, Dolly Singh, Zakir Khan, and Rahul Dua amongst others to create awareness around the Effect. Each of them took to Instagram to tell their followers the Asli Meter’s verdict for them.