Trump got into a tiff with Twitter because it fact-checked his tweet

But, this tiff was far from over. On May 29, 2020, Twitter placed a warning against one of President Trump's tweet because it glorified violence; his tweet was regarding the violence raging in Minneapolis which was sparked from protests against racial discrimination in the United States; Derek Chauvin, a cop was seen in a video pressing his knee on the kneck unarmed African American George Lloyd for five minutes who later died leading to widespread protests in the United States.