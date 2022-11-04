Twitter begins laying off employees in India: Reports

The company has sacked the entire marketing team and the members of the company's communication team have also been laid off.
As part of a global job cut imposed by Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to achieve economies of scale and make the USD 44 billion acquisition sustainable, the social media platform has begun terminating staff in India.
The CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, as well as the CFO and a few other top employees were fired by Elon Musk, last week to start his tenure there.
The top management left soon after that. Musk has now begun a significant effort to reduce the company's overall personnel.
"Layoffs have begun. Several of my coworkers have gotten emails informing them of this "Under the condition of anonymity, a Twitter employee in India informed PTI.
Twitter India's product head Shirish Andhare has removed his designation from his Twitter bio. We have reached out to Twitter and Andhare for more information.
The US-based social media network had earlier informed its staff through internal email that it will be cutting its global workforce on Friday in an effort to "put Twitter on a healthy path."
For the sake of the security of its staff, Twitter's systems, and customer data, the firm will temporarily close all of its locations.
Please go home if you are in or heading to an office, Twitter has said.
The corporation in the email forbade employees from disclosing sensitive company information on social media, with the press, or in any other way, despite the fact that Twitter has multiple run-ins with the law over the right to free speech.