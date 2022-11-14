Twitter will let organisations identify accounts associated with them says Musk

And the now-suspended Twitter Blue paid subscription might make a comeback.
Twitter owner Elon Musk said organisations will soon be able to identify which other Twitter accounts are associated with them.
He did not elaborate on how Twitter will enable organisations to do this in his tweet.
This message comes off the back of a disastrous week for Twitter where people paid the $8 Twitter blue check subscription service to masquerade themselves as famous people and brands to spread havoc with misleading and offensive tweets.
The blue check was originally only used to identify the accounts of famous people, brands, and organisations, but was now open to anyone willing to pay $8. The service was soon discontinued to halt the alarming spread of fake accounts.
However, it might soon make a return. “Probably end of next week” was what Musk responded to a question from Paul Jamil (a verified account) on Twitter Blue’s return on 13 November 2022.