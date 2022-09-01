Twitter experiments with tweet edits

Edit Tweet is a feature that will enable users to make changes to their Tweets after they are published.
It’s true: Edit Tweet is being tested by Twitter's team internally. The test will be initially expanded to Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming weeks. Given that this is the most requested feature to date, Twitter, in a blog, updated its users on the progress and gave a heads up that, even if a user is not in the test group, everyone will still be able to see if a Tweet has been edited.
What is Edit Tweet?
Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it has been published. It will be a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more.
For this test, Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified. Tapping the label will take viewers to the Tweet’s edit history, which includes past versions of the Tweet.
For context, the time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.
Who will be testing Edit Tweet?
Like any new feature, the social media platform is intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help it incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues. This includes how people might misuse the feature.
Later this month, Twitter will be expanding Edit Tweet access to Twitter Blue subscribers. The test will be localised to a single country at first and expand as the platform learns and observes how people use Edit Tweet.