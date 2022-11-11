Twitter India's revenue increases by 82% in FY 2021-22

These financials were released shortly after Elon Musk took control of the business.
Following the US midterm elections, Twitter has officially released its FY 2021–22 results, even as developments about the firm continue to spread across the globe.
Twitter Communications India recorded revenues of Rs 157 crore for the fiscal year 2021–2022, an increase of 82% from the prior fiscal year, according to Tofler.
"In addition, the company disclosed a net loss of Rs 32 crore for the same fiscal year. The company reported having spent Rs 182 crore in total during the fiscal year."
A number of modifications, like paying for the renowned blue tick on the site, reviewing banned accounts, and others, have been proposed or adopted by Musk.
As Musk continues to shape policy, advertisers continue to play it safe, and several large firms have suspended their website advertising for further developments.