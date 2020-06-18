Twitter introduces voice tweets, available only to select few on iOS right now

Voice tweets capture up to 140-seconds of audio and apply only to original tweets.
Twitter had said it feels 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. Thus, it is testing a new feature called 'voice Tweet'.
To send one, all you need to do is open Tweet composer, tap on the new icon with wavelengths, then you will see your profile photo and the record button at the bottom – tap on it and record your voice.
Each voice Tweet will capture up to 140-seconds of audio. If you aren't finished, a new voice Tweet will take over and create a thread. Tap the 'Done' button after you've finished and you return to the composer screen to Tweet.
Your voice Tweet will appear alongside your Tweets. To listen, tap the image. This feature is available only to select iOS users where playback will appear at the bottom of the screen that lets you scroll and listen at the same time and while you do other things on your phone.
In its help section, Twitter has said, "At this time, you can only record voice Tweets as original Tweets. It’s not possible to Tweet with audio through replies or Retweets with Comment."
Summing up its reason for this new feature, the tech giant said in a blog post, "There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike."