Twitter suspends Koo’s VIP account

Koo Eminence was designed to answer queries from celebrities and VIPs who wished to join Koo.
Koo’s VIP Twitter handle ‘Koo Eminence’ is facing suspension for unknown reasons. This action follows the flurry of suspensions of journalists’ accounts from many media houses including the likes of The New York Times, CNN, and the Washington Post.
“One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what?! Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?” asked Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder and CEO, Koo India to Twitter owner Musk on the microblogging platform.
Posting a lengthy thread on Twitter, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka, too questioned the suspension of Koo Eminence and the banning of Twitter rival Mastodon’s account and any of its links.
However, following a public poll, Musk said the suspended accounts which revealed his exact location (supposed reason for suspension) were being reinstated. Koo Eminence remains suspended as of now.