Twitter offers free ads to get brands back to its platform

Twitter has announced that it will be offering advertisers a new incentive. This is an attempt by the microblogging site to woo brands back to its platform. It has also announced that it would soon launch a verification service for the organisations, which was formerly known as Blue for Business.
As per a report by The Wall Street Journal, the tech company is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000. Twitter is facing financial pressure to get back advertisers that have paused their spending since Elon Musk has acquired the company in October 2022.
Certain advertisers were reluctant to advertise on the platform due to concerns over Musk’s content moderation policy and that their ads would end up appearing near controversial content.