Twitter offers its annual subscription for Twitter Blue at $84

The micro-blogging platform Twitter announced an annual plan for its subscription service called Twitter Blue. The service will include a ‘verified’ blue tick mark, at a discount. With this service, users can now subscribe to the service for an annual price of $84, instead of $8 for web users and $11 for iOS.
Elon Musk’s version of Twitter Blue includes features like the blue verification mark, 60-minute video uploads and priority ranking in conversation replies.
The discount service will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia.
Elon Musk took over the reins of Twitter last year for $44 billion. Ever since the takeover, Elon Musk has brought changes to the social media company which also included the subscription plans for the verified blue badge.
The blue verification was previously reserved for the verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.
But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out last year to help Twitter grow revenue as Elon Musk fights to retain advertisers.
In December 2022, Elon Musk added that Twitter's Basic blue tick will have half the number of advertisements and the social media platform will offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.