Twitter releases a roundup of different features of the app from 2021

The roundup encircles all the changes and updates that happened to its own products throughout the year.
As the year draws to a close, many social media networks are releasing a roundup of consumer behaviour on the app through the year. Twitter India has released a similar roundup. The roundup encircles all the changes and updates that happened to its own products throughout the year.
During this year, Twitter has started testing Communities on Twitter to connect people who care and want to talk about the same things, whether it’s about favourite skincare products, formula one or #astrology. When a member joins a Community, you can Tweet directly to that group instead of to all your followers.
This was also the year that Twitter had started its paid service: Twitter Blue. gives people access to exclusive features and perks that will take their experience on Twitter to the next level. Some of the perks include ad-free articles, top articles, bookmark folders, Undo Tweet, and Reader Mode.
Let’s talk anytime, anywhere (May 2021)
The company had introduced Twitter Spaces for live audio conversations on Twitter. Spaces intends to encourage and unlocks real, open conversations on Twitter.
Get inside-access to favourite creators
Super Follows gives creators the opportunity to earn monthly revenue by sharing Tweets meant only for paying subscribers. Twitter is where people go to have real conversations about what’s happening — and creators are responsible for starting, influencing, and amplifying many of those conversations.
Twitter also created a feature known as - Tips, an easy way to support your favourite voices on Twitter, allowing people to receive and show support with money. Twitter takes no cut, and payments are facilitated through third party services like PayPal, Patreon, Razorpay and more.
Safety Mode
This feature is one that the company is testing with a small group of people including female journalists and people from marginalised communities to better protect the individual on the receiving end of tweets by reducing the prevalence and visibility of harmful remarks. Safety Mode temporarily auto-block accounts that respond to your Tweets with potentially harmful language — such as insults or hateful remarks — or those that send repetitive and uninvited replies or mentions.
Attempting to be more inclusive on the internet
It is important to us that Twitter well reflects the many voices that shape the conversation on the service, which is why we launched a new language setting that acknowledges and better supports the Arabic feminine form. People who select this setting will be addressed in the feminine form, for example, “Tweet” will be غرّدي (which addresses women) rather than the default Arabic today, which is غرّد (addressing men).
Tweeting with consideration
In 2020, we tested prompts to encourage people to pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before pressing send. These tests showed us that if prompted, 34% of people revised their initial reply or decided not to send their reply at all. It also showed us that after being prompted once, people composed, on average, 11% fewer offensive replies in the future. This year, we made a range of new improvements to these prompts, including considering the relationship between the author and the replier, and how often they interact, as well as improvements to our technology to more accurately detect strong language, including profanity.
A community-based approach to stop misinformation
Twitter has also launched Birdwatch to empower people on Twitter to collaboratively add helpful notes to Tweets that may be misleading. People in the pilot are able to publicly offer helpful context on Tweets that they believe contain misleading information.
(Cover Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)