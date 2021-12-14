Twitter releases a roundup of different features of the app from 2021

In 2020, we tested prompts to encourage people to pause and reconsider a potentially harmful or offensive reply before pressing send. These tests showed us that if prompted, 34% of people revised their initial reply or decided not to send their reply at all. It also showed us that after being prompted once, people composed, on average, 11% fewer offensive replies in the future. This year, we made a range of new improvements to these prompts, including considering the relationship between the author and the replier, and how often they interact, as well as improvements to our technology to more accurately detect strong language, including profanity.