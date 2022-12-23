Twitter rolls out view count feature for tweets

The feature was promised by Twitter's owner Elon Musk on December 1, 2022 and its rollout has now begun.
Twitter has come up with a new feature which is very similar to YouTube. The latest feature shows how many people have viewed a particular tweet. The feature was promised by Twitter owner Elon Musk and its rollout has now begun. Previously, users only who tweeted counted the views by using tweet analytics.
Announcing this new feature in a tweet, Elon Musk wrote, “Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”
However, not every tweet will have a visible view count, according to a Twitter FAQ. Twitter says, “Anyone who views your Tweet counts as a view, regardless of where they see your Tweet (e.g. home, search, profiles, tweets embedded in articles, etc.) or whether or not they follow you. Even an author looking at their own Tweet counts as a view.”
Furthermore, viewing a tweet from the web and then looking at it on the phone would count as two separate views. Additionally, these views will be visible to everyone, not just the owner of the account.
This feature was initially announced by Musk on December 1, 2022.