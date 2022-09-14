Twitter shareholders approve Elon Musk's $44bn deal

Twitter has sued Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October.
Twitter shareholders have voted to approve Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid. The vote came as Musk's leadership team is in a court battle to get the deal out.
In April, Twitter agreed to sell the company to the world's richest person, Elon Musk. However, the deal soured after Musk alleged he was misled by Twitter about the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform.
He said that he no longer wished to purchase the company in May, but Twitter argues that Musk cannot back out of the deal. Twitter has sued Musk to complete the deal, and a trial is set for October. During the hearing a judge will decide whether or not Musk gets to buy the company.