Twitter threatens to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets and confidential information

Meta has been accused of recruiting Twitter employees who possessed and still possess access to Twitter's trade secrets and confidential information.
Threads, which has been unveiled by Meta, is aiming to surpass Twitter but may find itself entangled in legal issues. Within just 18 hours of its launch, Threads has already amassed over 30 million users. However, its rival platform has threatened to file a lawsuit, alleging that Threads infringes upon Twitter's 'intellectual property rights'.
Alex Spiro, Elon Musk's lawyer, penned a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, accusing him of "unlawfully misappropriating Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property." Semafor, a news outlet, was the first to publish the letter.
"Twitter intends to rigorously enforce its intellectual property rights and insists that Meta immediately cease using any Twitter trade secrets or highly confidential information," wrote Alex Spiro in the letter.
Amidst these conflicts, Musk tweeted following the app's launch, stating, "Competition is acceptable, but cheating is not."
In its defense, Meta claimed that no member of the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee. "None of the individuals in the Threads engineering team previously worked for Twitter—such a scenario simply does not exist," stated Meta spokesperson Andy Stone in a Threads post.
On Threads, users can share text and links, as well as respond to and repost messages from others, offering a similar experience to Twitter.