Twitter’s subscription-based service in the works, says app developer; to cost $2.99 per month

Jane Manchun Wong said ‘Twitter Blue’ will offer features, such as undo tweets and bookmark collections.
Twitter is working towards a subscription-based service, called ‘Twitter Blue’, which will cost users $2.99 per month, as per the app’s developer Jane Manchun Wong.
She shared the news on the social media platform itself, and added that the paid subscription will offer features that’ll let you undo tweets and bookmark collections.
As per Wong, Twitter will offer a tiered subscription pricing model, where the features on offer will depend on the tier you subscribe to. She gave the example of Scroll, which Twitter acquired earlier this month, as one of the premium features higher priced tiers stand to offer.
"Scroll has built a way to read articles without the ads, pop-ups, and other clutter that get in the way, cleaning up the reading experience and giving people what they want: just the content," said Mike Park, Twitter's product VP, in a blog post on May 4, 2021, that also announced the (Scroll) acquisition.
There is no news on when Twitter Blue will be rolled out. Twitter, meanwhile, chalked up a net profit of $68 million in Q1 of 2021 on total revenues of $1.04 billion, “up 28% year over year”.
Cover Image: Brett Jordan/Unsplash