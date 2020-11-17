US rapper Cardi B in hot water over Reebok sneaker magazine cover

The rapper took to social media to post an apology. WION News reported that in a video story posted on Instagram, Cardi said, “When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about. And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion."