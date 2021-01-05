By afaqs! news bureau
Social Media

USA vs India: Tinder, Zomato, OYO, Amazon Prime Video, Star Sports ride first social media trend of 2021

A hilarious comparison of linguistic differences between the two countries.

The year 2021 has just begun and we already have an amusing social media trend – USA versus India. Yes, it’s the competition between the world’s oldest and the most populous democracy.

Only this time, the competition isn’t about economic power, military strength or food. It’s about how a particular feeling or scenario is expressed in the USA as compared to India.

Brands like Amazon Prime Video India, Star Sports, Tata Motors Cars, Burger King India, etc., couldn’t help but ride the first social media trend of 2021, and the result is hilarious.

Enjoy:

Zomato

OYO

Amazon Prime Video India

Tinder India

Star Sports

Dunzo

Tata Motors Cars

Burger King India

State Bank of India

ixigo

Paytm

Reliance Jio

Naykaa Man

Fevicol

