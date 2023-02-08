Virat Kohli's 'phone loss' tweet attracts witty responses from brands

Brands like Zomato, Zee5, Glance, Croma have shared their witty responses.
Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli has turned quite a few eyeballs with his latest tweet about losing a brand-new phone. Kohli wrote about feeling sad after losing his new phone without even unboxing it. The tweet garnered hundreds of reactions in just a few hours. Netizens and brands were seen replying to his tweet in a witty way.
Food delivery app, Zomato's responded to the cricketer saying, "Feel free to order ice cream from Bhabhi’s phone if that will help." Other brands also responded in unique ways.
Multiple netizens are seen suggesting that this indeed is a brand collaboration that will be revealed at a later date.
Now, cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has also replied to Kohli's post saying that he has found the phone next to the player's hotel pool. Yadav also tagged cricketer Dinesh Karthik in his tweet.