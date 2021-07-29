Virat Kohli’s post for Lovely Professional University lands him on a sticky wicket

He’s being trolled for it and for flouting ASCI’s influencer guidelines.
Virat Kohli’s Instagram post highlighting a fact that 10 per cent of Indian Olympians hail from Lovely Professional University did not sit well with anybody, drew ire from several corners, and has now garnered a possible notice from ad-land guardian Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).
The run-chase supremo posted this message to this 139 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, 27 July 2021.
Here are some of the responses to his post:
ASCI’s recent influencer guidelines make it clear the influencers have to disclose if the content they upload is sponsored for or not. Kohli’s post did not feature any disclosure.
And it turns out the issue has caught ASCI's eye. Manisha Kapoor, Secretary-General, ASCI has said, “ASCI will take up the issue and write to the celebrity and the advertiser for their clarifications.”