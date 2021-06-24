vivo launches new phone via Instagram story

Influencers like Shehnaaz Gill, Barkha Singh, Jannat Zubair, Tony Kakkar, Nikki Tamboli walking down the ramp while revealing features of the new device.
Smartphone brand vivo just announced the launch of vivo V21e, its design and camera focused 5G smartphone under V series in India. Features and pricing apart what actually stands out about the launch is the way it was executed.
vivo V21e was launched via an Instagram story and not posts or videos. The launch had popular influencers including Ayush Mehra, Shehnaaz Gill, Barkha Singh, Jannat Zubair, Tony Kakkar, Nikki Tamboli and a few more walking down the ramp while revealing features of the new device.
Commenting on the launch of V21e, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are delighted to further expand our V21 series line-up in India with the launch of vivo V21e. The smartphone is designed to make the latest technology accessible to customers as it truly offers something for varied smartphone users including class-leading design, latest camera innovation in cameras and 5G connectivity. It will enable users to express themselves in brand new ways.”
Recently, vivo announced Virat Kohli, the sports icon, as the Camera Xperience Officer and will be seen across the marketing campaign of vivo V21e. It will priced at INR 24,990 (8GB+128GB), and will go on sale starting today simultaneously on mainline retail partners, vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq and Bajaj EMI Store.