vivo launches new phone via Instagram story

Commenting on the launch of V21e, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are delighted to further expand our V21 series line-up in India with the launch of vivo V21e. The smartphone is designed to make the latest technology accessible to customers as it truly offers something for varied smartphone users including class-leading design, latest camera innovation in cameras and 5G connectivity. It will enable users to express themselves in brand new ways.”