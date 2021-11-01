“Want to go from noun to verb”: Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka

“The strategy to make it a ‘verb’ is a sane marketing objective. But when your competition is Twitter, one may not necessarily play to the strength of the category. People post what they feel – FB mein post kiya? Have you tweeted? That’s what people use SM/microblogging platforms for. The bigger idea of this platform to empower people to express themselves in their regional language (nine now and nine more to come) is captured well through the hashtag #KooKiyaKya. Also, most of the other platforms are global, this one is truly Indian. I think the films were able to capture the desi humor very well. It’s catchy and relevant. The films and the dialogues are well-crafted and funny. But do we Koo only when we have something funny to say? Don’t know that!,” he said.