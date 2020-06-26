What's common between Spotify and a Good Day cookie?

What started out as a resemblance, ended up leading to a change of logo and a curated playlist. Here’s what happened.
Spotify India’s attention was drawn on Twitter to the uncanny resemblance of Britannia’s Good Day cashew biscuits to their brand logo. Known for their quick and witty engagement across socials, the brand didn’t waste any time in acknowledging the resemblance and reacting sportingly.
Spotify not only changed its logo for the day and their bio talking about the resemblance but linked a curated playlist aptly titled ‘Chai & Acoustic’, just the way most Indians would enjoy their Britannia Good Day Cashew Biscuits.
Britannia too in response tweeted with a creative thanking Spotify for putting the brand in the spotlight.