Whats Your Problem posts 'apology' on Linkedin for Tanishq ad

"The idea behind the ‘Ekatvam’ campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and have withdrawn this film, keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."

- Tanishq Spokesperson