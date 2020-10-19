Whats Your Problem posts 'apology' on Linkedin for Tanishq ad

Tejas Mehta, the COO at What's Your Problem posted the apology after the backlash the ad received.
After the backlash that Tanishq's 'Ekatvam' ad received on social media, the company was forced to remove the ad from its official YouTube page. Tejas Mehta, the COO took to LinkedIn to post an apology on behalf of What's Your Problem - the agency that created the controversial ad.
The apology was posted on Friday and along with the post, he wrote "For good part of last 96 hours, community on LinkedIn didn't contribute to overwhelming hate that our humble piece of communication for #Tanishq received first on Twitter and then FB's ecosystem (including WHatsApp and IG). Was soul crushing."
He called it a 'mixed bag', adding that lots of love and support for the core message came pouring in. "Along with it came lots respect for the brand. At the same time criticism for an entirely different reason from completely different set of people. So on a personal front, feel should put this out here too," he explained.
Tanishq also issued a statement in which the company claimed to be deeply saddened by the response to the film.
"The idea behind the ‘Ekatvam’ campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and have withdrawn this film, keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."
- Tanishq Spokesperson