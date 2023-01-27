WhatsApp highlights its top safety features on World Data Privacy Day

Since privacy is synonymous with safety in today’s digitally connected world, here’s how WhatsApp is spearheading safe and private messaging for users in India and worldwide:

Privacy and confidentiality assured: With end-to-end encryption built in to WhatsApp, users can rest assured that messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, status updates and calls are secured between the sender and the receiver and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp can read or listen to what is sent. Additionally, users can add the same layer of end-to-end encryption to protect their chat backups on iCloud or Google Drive, securing all messages and media in the cloud by a password or a 64-digit encryption key.

No Remnants of ‘View Once’ messages: View Once has emerged as a convenient and trendy way to share photos and videos without leaving a permanent digital record. WhatsApp View Once messages are going to be automatically protected with screenshot blocking, so users can have greater confidence sharing sensitive messages that won’t be seen or kept longer than intended. This way, WhatsApp prevents screenshots from being captured, as opposed to some other apps that alert users after a screenshot has been taken.

Control over your ‘online’ presence: Even if being aware of users’ loved ones' online presence lets them feel connected to them, there are moments when everyone wishes they could check their WhatsApp privately. WhatsApp allows users to choose who can and cannot see that they are online for those moments when they wish to keep their online presence private.

Sharing important information without chat backlog: Disappearing messages is an optional feature you can turn on for more privacy. Users can arrange messages to disappear for 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days after they are sent when they enable disappearing messages. Users can decide whether to enable disappearing messages for all of their chats or just a few of them.

Dealing with unwanted chats and spam: Unlike traditional SMS, WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to block accounts and make reports to WhatsApp if they encounter problematic messages. In addition to this, WhatsApp allows people to keep reported messages on their phones if they want to share them with fact-checkers or law enforcement officials.