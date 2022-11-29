WhatsApp India launches ‘Message Yourself’ feature

This feature will be available on Android and iPhone and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.
Whatsapp, the Meta-owned company has rolled out new features to improve user experience. Among it's newest tech developments is a 1:1 chat that allows users to keep track of their to-dos, send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists, and so on.
Here is a step-by-step guide on How to use the Message Yourself feature:
Step 1: Open your WhatsApp
Step 2: Create new chat
Step 3: You will be able to see your contact at the top of the list
Step 4: Click on your number and Start Messaging!
This feature will be available on Android and iPhone and will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks.
Here are some of the other exciting features WhatsApp has in store for users:
WhatsApp for tablets – The app has rolled out its version for tablets open to beta testers as of now with plans to include all users within time. WhatsApp plans to introduce the ‘Whatsapp for tablet’ through an in-app banner.
WhatsApp communities – This feature has rolled out recently meant for multiple groups to connect together. Users can make announcements in multiple groups at the same time using the ‘Whatsapp communities’ feature.
Group chat polls – This feature allows users to add 12 options as a poll in groups. Group members will be able to choose more than one option.
Video call limit – Users will soon be able to hold a 32 person video call without hassle. This means you can add seven more participants to your video call.
Larger groups – Earlier WhatsApp only 512 people to be a part of a group, now their latest development allows 1024 WhatsApp users in one group.
Screen lock feature – This WhatsApp feature is under development and will allow users to add a screen lock to their app which will have to be unlocked when they want to use the app.
Voice notes – Available only for selected beta users as of now, sharing 30-second long voice notes as status updates. Users can choose who they want to share the encrypted voice notes with.