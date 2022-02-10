WhatsApp launches #TakeCharge campaign on 'Safer Internet Day'

The week-long campaign will encourage people to be aware about online safety and digital well-being.
WhatsApp has launched a week-long #OnlineSafety campaign in partnership with Yuvaa. The campaign, titled #TakeCharge, commenced on ‘Safer Internet Day’ (February 8), with a series of infotainment content on Yuvaa’s Instagram page.
It aims to raise awareness about online safety, encouraging people to understand the various safety tools and resources that can be used to stay in control online.
Through the voice of a diverse set of creators, the campaign will touch upon various aspects of online safety and the best practices that people should follow to stay in control of their safety on the Internet. Youth creators Taneesha Mirwani, Anchal Agarwal, Anmol Sachar and Shreya Kapoor will share important content about Internet safety, such as understanding best online practices, digital payments, group controls, etc., to educate users on managing their online presence and interactions better.
Talking about the #TakeCharge campaign, Abhijit Bose, head of India, WhatsApp, said, “WhatsApp is an industry leader among private end-to-end encrypted messaging services in promoting online security. Besides continuously innovating on the product side to build safety features, WhatsApp also deploys dedicated teams of data scientists, analysts, security experts as well as AI & ML to keep users safe online 24x7x365.”
“Additionally, it has been our continuous endeavour to raise awareness and education about user safety. Our current ‘Safer Internet Day’ campaign is another such attempt to help users understand the importance of online safety and how they can #TakeCharge to navigate the Internet safely.”